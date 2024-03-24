Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $445.88. 1,008,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. The firm has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.