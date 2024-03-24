LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 5.0% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $21,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.73.

LPLA stock opened at $260.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $274.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

