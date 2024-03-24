Lpwm LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average is $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $161.73.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
