Lpwm LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI stock opened at $258.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average of $231.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

