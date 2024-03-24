Lpwm LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.