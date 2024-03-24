Lpwm LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 150.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,661 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.