Lpwm LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $132.47.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

