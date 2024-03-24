Lpwm LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $446.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

