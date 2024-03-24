Lpwm LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $152.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average is $139.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

