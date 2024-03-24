Lpwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $346.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average of $304.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.32 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

