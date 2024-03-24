LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,136 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 962.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $479.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.78 and a 200 day moving average of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

