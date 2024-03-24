LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

