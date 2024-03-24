LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.35 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

