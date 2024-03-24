LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

