LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

