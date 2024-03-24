LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

