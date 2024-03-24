LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.56 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

