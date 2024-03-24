Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $6.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LU. Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lufax by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LU opened at $4.48 on Friday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

