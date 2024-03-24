Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $6.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.91.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LU. Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
NYSE LU opened at $4.48 on Friday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
