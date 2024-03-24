Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $75.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.19. 19,680,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.19 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.