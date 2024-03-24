Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%.
Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.30. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
