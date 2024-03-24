Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LUN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.99.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.30. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

