Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.99.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.30 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$7.63 and a 12-month high of C$13.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.30.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.