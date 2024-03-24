LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $739.44

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €739.44 ($803.74) and traded as high as €857.90 ($932.50). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €847.90 ($921.63), with a volume of 312,507 shares trading hands.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is €792.99 and its 200-day moving average is €739.21.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
