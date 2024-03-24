LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 4,041 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $124.84. 3,152,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.56 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

