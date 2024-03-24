LVW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,310 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 3,913,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

