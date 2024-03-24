LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 2,769,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $57.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

