LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock remained flat at $113.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,701,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963,144. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

