LVW Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $406.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $416.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

