LVW Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

