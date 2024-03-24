LVW Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,303,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 0.1 %

SAIA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $585.93. The company had a trading volume of 166,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,649. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.26. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.