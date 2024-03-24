LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.03. 425,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

