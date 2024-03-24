LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 766 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.63. 2,443,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,267. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

