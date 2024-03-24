LVW Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 87,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 66,651 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $57.13. 13,736,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

