LVW Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after buying an additional 119,102 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after buying an additional 124,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $200.75. 172,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,351. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.20.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.