MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.88.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAG
MAG Silver Stock Down 0.2 %
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.