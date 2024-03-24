MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

MAG stock opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

