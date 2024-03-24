Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.43. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 440 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on MTEX
Mannatech Trading Up 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.