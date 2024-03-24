Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.43. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 440 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

