Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Masco by 22.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,937,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,544,000 after purchasing an additional 71,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

MAS traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 1,627,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

