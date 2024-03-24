Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $476-501 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.69 million. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.44-3.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.14.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

MASI opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Masimo by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Masimo by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.