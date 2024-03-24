Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Mastercard stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.25 and its 200-day moving average is $425.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.31 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

