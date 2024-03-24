McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$1.97. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 77,204 shares trading hands.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

