Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $83.08 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

