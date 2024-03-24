Melone Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals accounts for about 1.2% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.89 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

