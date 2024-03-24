Melone Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 99,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

