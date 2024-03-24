Melone Private Wealth LLC Has $516,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Melone Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.