MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,815.00.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,571.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,661.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,506.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

