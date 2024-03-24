Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lessened by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 699,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,290,000 after acquiring an additional 63,591 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $123.85. 7,022,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,463,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.67 billion, a PE ratio of 884.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

