Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $417.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $428.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.83. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $272.05 and a 52-week high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

