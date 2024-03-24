Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.