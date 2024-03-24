Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $47.80 Average PT from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -154.69 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,720,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $16,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

