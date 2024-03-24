Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 488.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. 1,007,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,303. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

