Monero Price Down 3% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $140.81 or 0.00215145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $42.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,450.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00726022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00137633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00130936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,414,502 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

